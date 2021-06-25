Task force to be set up to look into resuming offline classes

A file photo of students attending Vidyagama classes in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru

25 June 2021 23:42 IST

Vidyagama programme suggested as an alternative for all Karnataka schools

The State government has decided to constitute a task force that will explore options for reopening classes on campus in schools .

This was decided at a meeting held by Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Friday with department officials, non-government organisations, and academicians.

After much deliberation, it was decided that resuming physical classes should be the first priority. If that is not possible, the alternative will be to restart the Vidyagama programme for all schools in the State where teachers can meet with students in small groups in their neighbourhoods.

Although everyone at the meeting batted for resuming offline classes in a phased manner, many suggested that the Vidyagama programme can be conducted in schools that do not have the infrastructure to ensure that social distancing norms are being followed.

The department has also decided that State board schools will follow a Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) method where evaluation will be conducted every three months, six months, and on a yearly basis.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said that the department officials met to discuss the recommendations made by the government appointed committee for the prevention and management of the third wave of COVID-19.

“Many of the stakeholders said that there was a need to restart Vidyagama and several other opinions were received. We will be constituting a task force to decide about reopening offline classes,” he said.

Some of the experts suggested unlocking schools in a phased manner, similar to how districts were unlocked based on the positivity rate of COVID 19 infections.

However, Mr. Suresh Kumar added that before taking any decision to resume the offline classes, they would consult the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Department officials said that all this will be discussed at a videoconference scheduled by the Minister with District Commissioners, Chief Executive Officers, and District Health Officers next week.