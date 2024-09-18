Task force set up to curb drug menance in Karnataka

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced the formation of a task force led by the Home Minister to address the drug menace in Karnataka.

“The task force will hold regular meetings, devise necessary strategies, and oversee all operations aimed at controlling drug abuse in the State,” Mr. Siddaramaiah told the media after chairing a multi-agency review meeting on Wednesday (September 18).

Later in the day, an order was issued formally constituting the task force, headed by Home Minister G. Parameshwara. The task force includes Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharanprakash Patil, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa, and Higher Education Minister Dr. M. C. Sudhakar.

Stating that the government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to the drug problem in the State, Mr. Siddaramaiah added that the government is also considering strengthening laws and introducing amendments to ensure harsher punishments, including life sentences, for drug peddlers. “After consultations with the Law Secretary and Advocate General, a final framework will be drafted,” he said.

Jurisdictional police

“Areas with higher incidences of drug abuse should be identified, and strict measures must be taken in those zones to combat drug-related activities,” the Chief Minister instructed the police department. He warned that jurisdictional officers, including SPs and DCPs, will be held accountable for drug-related issues in their areas, and strict action will be taken against those who fail in their duties.

“To monitor the situation more closely in schools, colleges, and hostels, a student policing system will be introduced. The NCC and NSS units should actively participate in this effort,” the Chief Minister stated. Currently, city police have a student marshal programme in educational institutions for this purpose.

Awareness programmes

Mr. Siddaramaiah also directed all relevant departments and district and state-level committees to intensify their efforts in creating awareness about the dangers of using drugs.

“The Education and Social Welfare Departments must regularly conduct awareness campaigns in educational institutions and hostels under their jurisdiction. Departments such as Police, Higher Education, Social Welfare, Urban Development, and Health must coordinate their efforts. Each department and official should be assigned specific responsibilities, and strict compliance should be ensured. The Chief Secretary has been instructed to take action against officials who do not fulfill their duties,” he said.

