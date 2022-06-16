Tanzanian woman arrested, drugs seized

The Banaswadi police on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old Tanzanian woman and seized 13 grams of MDMA crystals and a phone worth ₹1.3 lakh from her.

The accused, Fathima Omary, was waiting for her clients outside a coffee shop on Kammanahalli main road when the police, based on a tip-off, intercepted her.

The accused had come to the city on a tourist visa in 2018 and overstayed illegally since then. She started peddling drugs to make money and is suspected to have been sourcing the drugs from her contacts in a neighbouring State, the police said.

The police booked her under the NDPS Act and efforts are on to track down her source and the network.