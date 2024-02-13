February 13, 2024 05:20 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar informed the Karnataka legislative Assembly that tankers are catering to close to 25% of the demand for water in Bengaluru. Mr. Shivakumar also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio.

Replying to a question by C.K. Ramamurthy of the BJP during question hour on February 13, Mr. Shivakumar said there has been a steady rise in the demand for water, as nearly 10 lakh people migrate to Bengaluru every year.

Tankers have been supplying water from borewells. However, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure supply of drinking water to residents of Bengaluru, the Deputy CM said.

Mekedatu is solution to drinking water needs of Bengaluru

The proposed Mekedatu project, the building of a balancing reservoir across river Cauvery, is the only solution for tackling the drinking water problem of the burgeoning city of Bengaluru.

Water tariff has not been increased for 11 years. Increase in power tariff and other costs have led to an increase in the cost of supplying water to residents of Bengaluru, Mr. Shivakumar said.