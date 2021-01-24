Tandav: FIR against makers, actors

Bengaluru

24 January 2021 02:09 IST

The K.R. Puram police have registered an FIR against the director, producer, and key actors of the web series Tandav for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint from a Bengaluru-based social worker, Kiran Aradya. With the controversial scenes removed recently, the police have now sought legal opinion for further investigation.

