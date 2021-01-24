BengaluruBengaluru 24 January 2021 02:09 IST
Tandav: FIR against makers, actors
Updated: 24 January 2021 02:09 IST
The K.R. Puram police have registered an FIR against the director, producer, and key actors of the web series Tandav for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
The FIR was filed based on a complaint from a Bengaluru-based social worker, Kiran Aradya. With the controversial scenes removed recently, the police have now sought legal opinion for further investigation.
