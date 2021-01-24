Bengaluru

Tandav: FIR against makers, actors

The K.R. Puram police have registered an FIR against the director, producer, and key actors of the web series Tandav for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint from a Bengaluru-based social worker, Kiran Aradya. With the controversial scenes removed recently, the police have now sought legal opinion for further investigation.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2021 2:10:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/tandav-fir-against-makers-actors/article33646791.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY