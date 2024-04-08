Tamil Nadu businessman jumps off 19th floor of hotel in Bengaluru

April 08, 2024 05:32 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 28-year-old businessman from Tamil Nadu jumped off the 19th floor of a star hotel at High Grounds on April 8. He had checked in at the hotel two days ago.

The deceased, Sharan, was found moving around suspiciously on the 19th floor of the hotel. Passers-by alerted the security guard. But, by the time the security guard reached the 19th floor, Sharan had jumped off the building and fallen at the entrance of the hotel.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Sharan had been to the hotel many times earlier, and checked in on April 6 citing business visit.

High Grounds police are trying to connect with his relatives to ascertain the reason for him taking this extreme step .

(Those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahaya Vani ph: 104 for help).