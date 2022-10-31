Bengaluru

Taluk health officer arrested for demanding bribe to issue licence for hospital

Lokayukta officials on Monday arrested a taluk health officer for allegedly demanding a bribe from a doctor who had applied for a licence to start a hospital.

The accused officer Manjunath was arrested from his office after the officials arrested his senior, District Health Officer Niranjan, while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹40,000. Dr. Niranjan was caught red-handed while he was receiving the bribe in his car on Saturday, officials said.

He was later booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and remanded in judicial custody.

According to the officials, the duo had demanded ₹1 lakh from Dr. Kashi Vishwanath Sellappan, who wanted to start a hospital and applied online to get the licence.

Despite completing the formalities and paying the prescribed fee, the duo, who were the competent authority to issue the licence, demanded the bribe, according to the police.

Dr. Sellappan approached the Lokayukta police and filed a complaint.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 31, 2022 7:36:33 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/taluk-health-officer-arrested-for-demanding-bribe-to-issue-licence-for-hospital/article66077885.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY