Talk on ‘Transformation of India into a Knowledge Superpower’

December 09, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Christ (Deemed to be University), on Friday, as part of the Amrit Kaal Vimarsh Viksit Bharat@2047, organised a guest talk on ‘Transformation of India into a Knowledge Superpower’ at the School of Engineering and Technology in Kengeri.

U. Chandrasekhar, vice-chairman of the Aeronautical Society of India and an educationist, delivered the keynote address. He shared insightful perspectives on India’s journey towards becoming the world’s largest economy, exploring both opportunities and challenges. The talk delved into the pivotal roles of students, teachers, and universities in propelling India to knowledge superpower status, Christ, (Deemed to be University), in a release said. 

