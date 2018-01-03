Taking Karnataka tourism to the world with KITE

As part of its efforts to improve the State’s visibility in the tourism market, the Tourism Department will hold the ‘Karnataka International Travel Expo’ (KITE) from February 28 to March 2. The inaugural expo is being touted as the “largest B2B travel event in India”, providing a platform for over 400 registered buyers and media representatives from over 25 countries.

The government expects to attract over 1,000 delegates and facilitate 10,000 or so meetings during the three-day event. The State has hosted a slew of big-ticket events recently, including a Pacific Asia Travel Association event.

"Impetus to inbound travel"

Making the announcement on KITE on Tuesday, Priyank Kharge, Minister for Tourism, IT and BT, said the event would provide impetus to inbound travel and tourism and enhance the marketing efforts of Karnataka Tourism to promote destinations in the State.

Apart from having trade and hospitality associations such as the Association of Domestic Tour Operators Association of India, Adventure Tour Operators Association of India, India Association of Tour Operators, and Karnataka Tourism Forum on board, the event will feature an exclusive ‘Karnataka Pavilion’. More than 15 tourism segments, such as adventure and wildlife, business travel, pilgrimage, world heritage sites, and festivals of Karnataka, will be featured.

The programme will be held from February 28 to March 2 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre. For more details, visit www.karnatakatravelexpo.com.