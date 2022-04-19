Taken all precautionary steps to combat rain: BBMP

Special Correspondent April 19, 2022 22:11 IST

With the India Meteorological Department forecasting more wet days for the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike said it has taken several precautionary measures against the rain.

Admitting that several homes were inundated during the recent spate of rain, Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that BBMP teams, including pourakarmikas, had cleared the flooded areas. Civic officials had also begun disbursing the compensation as per the norms.

About the flooding near Kamakya Theatre in Kathriguppe, Mr. Gupta said that the carrying capacity of a culvert on the Outer Ring Road was less. “We are working on a redesign on an emergency basis to ensure free flow of water,” he stated.

The BBMP is set to complete white-topping work on Sampige Road, which had been taken up around 15 days ago, in another fortnight. “The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board is replacing old pipelines in the area. We are repairing all roads in Malleswaram on a war footing,” he added.