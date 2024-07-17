Take strict action against provocative media posts, says Karnataka Director-General and Inspector-General of Police

Reiterating Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s advice at a recent senior police officers’ meet, Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Alok Mohan on Tuesday issued a circular directing the police to initiate strict action against those making hate speeches and provocative statements on social media.

The order was issued to all police officers above the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) in districts and Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) in commissionerates, to keep a check on provocative and communal social media posts.

“Emphasis should be placed on monitoring social media to curb fake news and where needed, suo motu action should be taken,” the order noted. “Regular peace meetings and public interactions (janasamparka) should be held, and immediate action should be initiated to trace missing women and children. Random and surprise inspections should be held in prisons,” the order stated.

Police officers and personnel were directed to patrol public places in uniforms between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to ensure the safety of students, especially girls.

The order noted that every SP or DCP should visit at least one police station in their jurisdiction every day. “During the visit, the officers should interact with the public and the staff and address their issues,” the order stated.

Similarly, Inspector-Generals of Police (IGPs), Deputy Inspector-Generals of Police (DIGs), and Additional Commissioners of Police in Bengaluru were directed to visit stations every day to examine the day-to-day operations.

He also directed SPs, DCPs, and other officers to visit schools and colleges and create awareness on the drug menace. “All personnel should be aware of the e-beat system and it should be implemented effectively,” the order noted.