Take steps to collect property tax from new OC holders, BBMP chief tells revenue officials

January 12, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The target of collection of property tax in the current year is ₹4,189.78 crore. Until January 11, ₹2,766.55 (66.03%) crore tax has been collected. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has instructed revenue officers to identify assets with new ‘Occupancy Certificate’ under the BBMP jurisdiction, fix the tax for such assets, bring them under the property tax net, and take necessary steps to collect it.

Addressing a virtual meeting on tax collection, he instructed officials to collect property tax from the top 10 defaulters in all eight zones under the corporation.

“To collect property tax in the respective zone, the weekly target given to the revenue officers should be met without fail. In this regard, the respective zonal commissioners should hold a daily review meeting to ensure that the property tax target has been reached,” he said.

“The target of collection of property tax in the current year is ₹4,189.78 crore. Until January 11, ₹2,766.55 (66.03%) crore tax has been collected and revenue officers should take necessary action to collect the remaining amount of the tax,” he said.

