Take steps to arrest Sampath Raj in D.J. Halli case: HC

13 November 2020 20:07 IST

Investigating officer told to submit progress report

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police to take all steps to trace and arrest the former Mayor R. Sampath Raj, who is absconding, in a case of August 11 violence at D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli localities.

Noticing that there is a considerable delay in arresting him, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty directed the investigating officer to submit the progress report on steps taken to nab Mr. Sampath Raj.

The Bench was hearing a batch of PIL petitions through which the court is monitoring the investigation of various cases related to the violence by the CCB and the National Investigation Agency besides appointing a retired judge of the High Court as the Claims Commissioner to assess damages caused to private and public properties during the violence.

Mr. Sampath Raj is specifically accused in a case related to the burning of Pulakeshinagar MLA R. Akhanda Sreenivasa Murthy’s residence. The CCB had said that Sampath Raj was initially admitted to a hospital in the city for COVID-19 treatment and left the hospital without informing the investigating agency evading the arrest.

Commission

Meanwhile, the Bench did not accept the government’s decision to appoint staff to the Claims Commissioner’s office through outsourcing manpower as works of the commission involves certain level of secrecy.