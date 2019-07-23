‘Take action on BBMP’s claim of no funds to raze illegal building’

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to take appropriate action as per the law after examining the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike’s claim that it had no funds to demolish a three-storey building constructed illegally in Bommanahalli zone and identified for demolition 18 months ago.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H.T. Narendra Prasad issued the direction while orally observing why the government can’t supersede the BBMP if it had no funds to carry out its statutory duties.

The bench made these observation after perusing the BBMP commissioner’s affidavit explaining that the jurisdictional officers were unable to demolish the illegal building as the Standing Committee on Taxation and Finance had said that it had no funds for demolitions for the year 2017-18. The BBMP had estimated the cost of demolition at around ₹15 lakh.

The BBMP had declared that D. Ramachandar had constructed the commercial complex without proper plan sanction and by encroaching on a stormwater drain on site number 31 in Yellenahalli of Beguru in Bommnahalli zone.