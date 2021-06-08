Taj to open 775-room hotel complex at KIA

Will feature 450-room Vivanta and 325-room Ginger

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), which owns/ operates Taj Group of hotels, entered into an agreement with Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL) to set up a 775-room hotel at Kempegowda International Airport.

It will comprise 450-room Vivanta and 325-room Ginger hotel, and will be operated under a management contract with BACL at the airport, where IHCL already operates Taj Bangalore.

The proposed hotel will be located close to the concert arena that is currently under development and will be part of the sustainable Airport City being developed by BACL. The Vivanta and Ginger branded hotels will have extensive banqueting facilities to capture the growth potential of the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) demand, said a company statement.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, “Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, is one of the fastest growing airports in the world. This new upcoming hotel complex, along with Taj Bangalore, will offer a combined inventory of 1,150 rooms catering to the needs of this dynamic and evolving market.”

“We are happy to collaborate on this hotel complex with IHCL as we believe this partnership will put the Airport City on the national and international convention circuit. This is a stepping stone towards making BLR Airport a significant destination for the region,” said Rao Munukutla, CEO, BACL.

BACL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Limited, has been founded to develop the Airport City at KIA as a world-class destination of truly mixed-use development, consisting of business, medical and biotech parks, a world-class mall, hospitality, convention and exhibition centres and a central park.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 12 hotels in Bengaluru.