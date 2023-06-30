ADVERTISEMENT

Taiwanese firms want to convert diesel buses of BMTC to electric in Bengaluru

June 30, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Taiwanese companies have also evinced interest in collaborating in machine tools & manufacturing, ESDM, automotive & auto components, clean energy production, and aerospace, in Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of BMTC buses at Kempegowda Bus Stand in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Taiwanese enterprises have evinced interest to collaborate with Karnataka in converting diesel-run BMTC buses to electric buses, said M.B. Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, in Bengaluru on June 30,

“Converting diesel-powered BMTC buses to electric buses will enable us to take a step forward towards sustainability. The department will facilitate further talks with the transport department in this regard,” he said after meeting a industrial delegation from Taiwan.

The Minister said that Taiwanese companies have the required expertise to transform diesel vehicles into electric vehicles, and such technology is the need of the hour for Karnataka.

Taiwanese companies have also evinced interest in collaborating in machine tools & manufacturing, ESDM, automotive & auto components, clean energy production, and aerospace, in Karnataka.

Over 50 Taiwanese investors were present at the meeting, which was facilitated by TIBA (Taiwan India Business Association).

