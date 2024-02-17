Tailor killed in road accident in Bengaluru

February 17, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 40-year-old tailor was killed after a goods vehicle knocked her down on Uttarahalli main road on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Manjamma, a native of Mandya and a resident of K. Gollarahalli.

According to the police, she was riding a scooter when the goods vehicle, said to be speeding, knocked her down. Manjamma slipped under the wheels of the goods vehicle and was crushed to death.

The Kengeri traffic police have registered a case of death owing to negligence and rash and negligent driving against the driver for further investigation.