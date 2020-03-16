Bengaluru

Tailor booked for cheating 256 newly inducted police personnel of their uniform

The Sampigehalli police have booked a cheating case against a tailor who allegedly duped as many as 256 newly inducted police personnel by promising them to supply uniforms for their graduation parade.

Gajendra N.R., Inspector in-charge of the police training school at Thanisandra, filed a complaint against the tailor, identified as Ganesh. “In his statement, he said Ganesh had been entrusted to stitch uniforms for the 256 candidates for the parade. He agreed to provide a set of uniform, a pair of shoes, belt, kamarbandh, turban, ankle belt, and straps for the candidates participating in the parade scheduled for March 11,” said a senior police officer. As part of the deal, he charged each candidate ₹3,400 for the set of uniform, and took an advance of ₹2,000 from each.

A few days before the parade, Ganesh supplied the shoes, turban, and straps to only a few of the candidates and then shut shop. The quality of the material was also later found to be sub-standard.

The officials in-charge tried to contact the tailor but he was on the run. “We managed to procure the required uniforms from other sources for the parade,” said a police officer.

Ganesh has not only cheated the candidates but also tried to malign our reputation. His actions have caused us embarrassment,” Mr. Gajendra said.

