Tailor arrested for murdering wife and attacking stepson

March 21, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hennur police on Tuesday arrested a 33-year-old tailor from Kolkata for allegedly killing his estranged wife and injuring his minor stepson at a house at Saraipalya in Hennur on Monday night.

The accused, Sheikh Suhail, had locked the house from the inside after neighbours gathered. The police rushed to the spot, broke open the door and arrested the accused while rushing the injured woman and child to the hospital. While the doctors declared the woman as dead, the two-and-a-half-year-old boy is recovering.

According o the police, Suhail was married to Tabassum and the duo had come to the city 14 years ago in search of a job. The couple had two children. However, Tabassum started having an affair with her neighbour. Suhail, who came to know about this, returned to his native place with the family, while Tabassum started living with her male friend and had a baby boy.

Suhail on Monday came to her house on the pretext of talking while she was with her son. Heated arguments ensued and in the melee, Suhail attacked her with a dagger, killing her on the spot. The boy also sustained injuries in the melee, said the police.

Neighbours who heard the commotion soon gathered, following which Suhail locked himself from the inside.