Bengaluru East tahsildar has written to Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner asking about the genuineness of land conversation order in Rainbow Drive Layout, located off Sarjapur Road, that is often flooded during heavy rains.

The Hindu has learnt that tahsildar has written to the jurisdictional Executive Engineer (EE) in connection with alleged encroachment of stormwater drains in the area, that leads to flooding.

What High Court of Karnataka said

In 2023, Bengaluru East tahsildar had issued notices and BBMP prepared for demolition of 13 villas. The residents approached the High Court of Karnataka, which has now said the BBMP should not demolish the homes. If the BBMP wants to build a rajakaluve (storm water drain), the civic body should acquire the land.

In his letter dated May 21 to Executive Engineer (EE), the tahsildar said the two guntas of land under survey number 16/3A and 16/3B that were converted, along with 35 acres, to facilitate the layout is A karab land, and not B karab land. In these two guntas, there are drains connecting from the upstream lakes of Halanayakanahalli lake and Junnasandra lake to Savalukere lake.

He further wrote that, during hearing of a writ petition filed by residents of the layout, the Revenue Department has informed the court that it is A karab land and not B karab.

In May, a revenue official told The Hindu that the tahsildar wrote to the DC seeking details to how A karab land was converted to allow a residential layout. The revenue official said A karab land cannot be converted. However, there are provisions to convert B karab land for private purposes. The conversion was permitted in 1999 by the then Deputy Commissioner.

The revenue officer said it appears that the land was converted despite knowing land was A karab, by fabricating documents. To know how the land was converted, it is necessary for the present DC to provide details, which have now been sought.

Fear of residents

A resident of Rainbow Drive Layout alleged that the conversion was illegal because there are rajakaluves (storm water drains) in the layout. “As the High Court of Karnataka has now said that the BBMP is at liberty to establish drains after acquiring the land, the civic body should act fast. If it rains heavily again, the layout will be flooded,” said the resident.