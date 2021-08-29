Bengaluru

TAC suggests introduction of ‘school bubble’ concept in Karnataka

The State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) that examined a proposal on “school bubbles” as an intervention to limit the spread of COVID-19 among school-going children has recommended introducing the concept as “operationally feasible” in the schools of Karnataka.

According to a proposal presented at the 123rd TAC meeting held earlier this week, the reopening of schools often poses a challenge in terms of what interventions need to be in place to ensure the safe return of pupils to face-to-face learning.

“Children, especially in primary school, tend to have a lot of interactions with their peers on a day-to-day basis. Therefore, on a practical basis, it is extremely difficult to undertake a thorough risk assessment to identify close contacts that would need to self-isolate on the back of a positive case in a school-aged child. School bubbles are one such intervention that seek to pragmatically balance the risk of COVID-19 spread versus ensuring a near-normal experience for learners,” the proposal stated.

“Conceptually, school bubbles are a simple yet rigid grouping of a small number of pupils in a year group who tend to remain as a group during school hours. If any pupil tests positive within the bubble, only the affected bubble will self-isolate, not the whole class/year group. Typically, a school bubble will need to be no more than 30 pupils for it to be effective,” the proposal stated. The proposal is based on a similar concept being followed in the United Kingdom, the TAC was informed.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 29, 2021 2:17:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/tac-suggests-introduction-of-school-bubble-concept-in-karnataka/article36160053.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY