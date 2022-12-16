TAC recommends staggered timings for schools to avoid exposure of children to morning chill and cold weather

December 16, 2022 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

To prevent exposure of children to early morning chill and cold weather in the prevailing climatic conditions, Karnataka’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended staggering of classes for students.

“As winter has set in, there will be no respite from cold weather for over a month from now. It is advisable to start classes at 9.30 a.m. for standard 1 to 5 and at 9 a.m. for standard 6 to 10,” the TAC has said.

The committee that met on December 14 deliberated on the inclement weather and intermittent rains at its 186th meeting. “The decision about the school timings should be taken at the district/taluk level based on local consideration by the authorities concerned. The staggered timings should be in force all through this winter till the rush in outpatient departments of hospitals comes down. There is no need to close schools,” TAC chairman M.K.. Sudarshan told The Hindu on Friday.

Cyclone impact

TAC members, who noted that the impact of the cyclone Mandous in Karnataka has resulted in intermittent rain, cold breeze and lower temperatures for over a week, referred to the forecast of one more cyclone hitting the Bay of Bengal next week. “In this context, school going children are getting infected with upper respiratory ailments such as fever, cough, cold, running nose, sore throat, wheezing and breathing difficulties,” the TAC report stated.

“Although the outpatient departments of health facilities are crowded with children and adults, particularly elderly, the situation is not alarming as hospitalisations are few and deaths are occasional. According to reports from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Bengaluru, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and Influenza ‘A’ virus are in circulation and the infection is high in children. Incidentally, the situation of COVID-19 is fairly under good control in the State. Also a sporadic case of Zika virus disease (ZVD) has been reported in a child from Raichur reflecting on the breeding of Aedes mosquito,” the TAC’s report stated.

Dr. Sudarshan said the staggering of classes will prevent exposure of children to early morning chill and cold breeze. Other classes for older children can go on as scheduled. Children with fever and respiratory symptoms like cough, cold, running nose, sore throat, wheeze, breathing difficulties should not be sent to school by their parents/guardians and instead they should seek medical consultation,” he said.

However, children having chronic respiratory ailments such as asthma and are on daily medication can be permitted to attend the classes on submission of medical fitness certificate to the school. “During the daily morning inspection by teachers, any child having fever or respiratory symptoms should be isolated from the rest in a separate room and the parents should be informed to take the child for medical consultation,” he said.

Start from 10 a.m. regularly

C.N. Manjunath, member of the State’s Clinical Experts Committee, said classes should permanently begin from 10 a.m. for children upto standard 2.

“Children below ten years should have longer sleeping hours compared to adolescents. They are prone to catch infections if exposed to morning chill and cold weather as their immunity levels are low. The government should formulate guidelines and fix school timings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for classes at least upto standard 2,” Dr. Manjunath said.