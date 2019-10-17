Tabloid editor ends life in prison

The editor and owner of a Kannada tabloid, who was arrested in connection with a sexual harassment case in August 2019, allegedly ended his life in Bengaluru Central Prison on Tuesday evening. The deceased, Anil Raj (56), a resident of Gandhi Nagar, ran Yelahanka Voice.

Prison staff found him unconscious in a shed close to barrack number 4 and took him to the prison hospital. Doctors recommended that he be taken Victoria Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Anil Raj met his family on Tuesday. “He had expressed frustration over not getting bail,” a senior police officer said. According to prison authorities, a magisterial probe has been ordered. “The police will take legal action based on the report,” said a senior official.

In 2017, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly had directed the Home Department to arrest Raj along with another tabloid editor Ravi Belagere on the charge of breach of privilege. At the time, Yelahanka MLA S.R. Vishwanath, who is currently the Chief Minister’s political secretary, had complained against Raj for writing a series of articles accusing him of corruption.

The Assembly passed a resolution imposing one-year prison sentence and a fine of ₹10,000 and directed the police to take legal action against them in June 2017. The two approached the HC, which issued a stay order. In August 2019, the Yelahanka police arrested Mr. Raj on the charge of sexual harassment based on a complaint of an employee.

