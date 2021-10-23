Synergy between forces and Govt. won 1971 war: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that Indo-Pak War in 1971 was decisively won due to the synergy between the Government and the three services.

“The political leadership had full faith in the military leadership, which rose to meet the aspirations of the people. Despite international pressure, no direction was issued to the military to end the war,” he said, at the three-day Indian Air Force Conclave here that was organised to mark 50 years of the victory.

“How does it matter who handled the war?” he asked, pointing out that General Sam Manekshaw was a Parsi, Air Force Chief P.C. Lal was a Hindu, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Plans) I.H. Lathif was a Muslim, General Officer in Command in Eastern Command Jagjit Singh Aurora was a Sikh and Maj. General J.F.R. Jacob who negotiated surrender with Pakistan General A.A.K. Niazi in Dhaka was Jewish. “What matters is the efforts of all these were for dharma of humanity,” he said.

The war, he said, was fought for humanitarian purposes and to save the democratic process, and not to show the supremacy. “The power was returned to people of Bangladesh without it being imposed,” he said.