Syndicate members seek action against BU VC

Seven Syndicate members of Bangalore University have met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seeking action against Vice-Chancellor K.R. Venugopal and Registrar Kotreesh. The Syndicate members have alleged that the Vice-Chancellor conducted unlawful Syndicate meetings and approvals were given to various agendas without following the norms. It was done in the absence of nominated members, they claimed.

They also alleged that the Vice-Chancellor failed to initiate action against office-bearers of the non-teaching staff association who allegedly entered the board room during a meeting where nominated Syndicate members were present and abused them using un-parliamentary words and locked the door for hours.

Members said that the university administration spread misinformation among non-teaching staff that nominated members were against the promotion of employees from groups D to C. “Despite our repeated requests, the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar did not take action against the members of non-teaching staff,” said a member.