SWR to begin new MEMU trains on Tumakuru, Yeshwanthpur, Hosur, and Banaswadi routes on September 28

In response to growing public demand, the South Western Railway (SWR) is set to introduce mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) trains on the Tumakuru-Yeshwanthpur, Hosur-Yeshwanthpur, and Banaswadi-Tumakuru routes

The launch ceremony will take place on September 27, with Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna flagging off the inaugural journey at Tumakuru railway station. Regular services for these MEMU trains will begin the following day, September 28.

Manjunath Kanamadi, Chief Public Relations Officer of SWR, confirmed the introduction of these new services. “Expanding the local railway network to local daily commuters, the new MEMU trains are set to significantly enhance connectivity between Tumakuru, Yeshwanthpur, Banasawadi, and Hosur areas,” he said.

Train No. 06203 (Yeshwanthpur-Hosur) will depart from Yeshwanthpur at 10.45 a.m. and arrive in Hosur at 12.30 p.m. Train No. 06204 (Hosur-Yeshwanthpur) will depart Hosur at 3.20 p.m. and arrive at Yeshwanthpur at 5.15 p.m. Train No. 06201 (Tumakuru-Yeshwanthpur) will depart Tumakuru at 8.45 a.m. and arrive at Yeshwanthpur at 10.25 a.m. Train No. 06202 (Yeshwanthpur-Tumakuru) will depart Yeshwanthpur at 5.40 p.m. and arrive at Tumakuru at 7.05 p.m.

All the four trains will operate on all days except Sundays.

Train No. 06205 (Banaswadi-Tumakuru) will operate on Monday only, departing Banaswadi at 6.15 a.m. and arriving at Tumakuru at 8.35 a.m. Train No. 06206 (Tumakuru-Banaswadi) will operate on Saturday only, departing Tumakuru at 7.40 p.m. and arriving in Banaswadi at 10.05 p.m.

All these MEMU trains will consist of eight coaches, providing ample space for commuters.

Meanwhile, commuters are happy about the new train routes. “This new service is a game changer for me. I travel daily from Tumakuru to Yeshwanthpur for work, and the timings of these MEMU trains are perfect. It will cut down my commute time significantly,” said Raghavendra S., a regular commuter.

Another commuter, Priya K., who frequently travels between Yeshwanthpur and Hosur, said: “I’ve been waiting for a service like this for a long time. The new MEMU train will make my journey quicker and more comfortable, and it’s also much more cost-effective than driving”.