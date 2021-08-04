SWR to issue monthly season tickets

After suspending the issuing of season tickets (monthly passes) for close to 1.5 years, the Bengaluru division of South Western Railway (SWR) will start issuing season tickets from August 4.

The season tickets through UTS on mobile will be enabled with effect from August 8. An SWR official said season ticket holders are not permitted to board reserved coaches and that officials in-charge of counters have been asked to display details of express trains with unreserved facilities.

Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma said for the benefit of passengers, the validity of the monthly season tickets issued prior to the lockdown has been extended.