SWR starts work on restoring Nandi Halt station

April 28, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

South Western Railway (SWR) has started the restoration of Nandi Halt station. The Bengaluru Division has roped in Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage (INTACH ) for the work.

The INTACH has already restored three heritage stations on the Yelahanka–Chickballapur–Kolar railway line built during British rule. The line was made operational in 1915. Four heritage stations are located at Doddajala, Devanahalli, Avatihalli, and Nandi Halt.

INTACH has restored Doddajala, Devanahalli, and Avatihalli stations using CSR funding from Mineral Enterprises Ltd.

Kusuma Hariprasad, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Admin), Bengaluru Division, said, “The restoration works will be completed in four to five months. For the benefit of the people visiting the station, a historical interpretation centre will be opened. Visitors going to the halt station in the future will get to know more about those who ruled the region, information about monuments and temples will be displayed with relevant pictures or paintings, and developing a rail network in the area and other relevant information will be provided.”

She said that Nandi Halt station is more spacious than the other three stations that have been already restored. This station is located close to Nandi Hills, one of the favourite tourist spots for Bengalureans.

The official added that in addition to restoration works, the SWR has taken up the project of building a Railway Museum near the halt station. Works related to the construction of the museum building and road networks are in progress. Old locos, wagons, signalling systems, and others related to the Indian Railway will be exhibited. There will be an audio-visual room where videos related to the growth of the Railways will be displayed.”