SWR starts restoration of heritage railway stations

December 22, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Doddajala is one of the oldest railway stations en route to Devanahalli near Kempegowda International Airport.

Doddajala is one of the oldest railway stations en route to Devanahalli near Kempegowda International Airport. | Photo Credit: file photo

The South Western Railway (SWR) has started the restoration of heritage railway stations, Doddajala, Devanahalli, Avatihalli, and Nandi Halt, each bearing significant cultural and historical weight.

Constructed over a century ago, these stations showcase a distinctive hybrid architectural style, seamlessly blending colonial and vernacular influences. The SWR has partnered with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTAC) for the restoration project.

Kusuma Hariprasad, Additional Divisional Manager (Bengaluru division), said, “Built between 1900 and 1915, endorsed by the King of Mysore himself, these stations house relics of old age architecture, such as small windowed ticket booths, old switches, gable roofs, and local stone used for the base — all meticulously preserved. These preserved elements are poised to become integral components of forthcoming art galleries within select stations.”

Discussing the plans for Nandi station, Ms. Hariprasad said, “Nandi, celebrated for its picturesque setting, will undergo an elevated experience. Plans include a rail museum, amphitheatres for events, and a prominent Nandi statue on the boundary wall, offering an unparalleled view of the sunset.”

Recently, the SWR has expanded MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) trains that run on the airport route from Devanahalli to Chickballapur. With the successful completion of the electrification between Yelahanka and Chickballapur, the SWR has made the decision to operate electric trains on this route.

