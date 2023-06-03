SWR officials estimate 994 reserved, 300 unreserved passengers boarded Bengaluru-Howrah SF express train from Bengaluru

June 03, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - Bengaluru

Following a major rail accident involving two express trains and a goods train in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday evening (June 2), officials of the South Western Railways (SWR) said that 994 reserved passengers and around 300 unreserved are estimated to have boarded from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal in the city in Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express.

Speaking to The Hindu, Chief Public Relations Officer Aneesh Hegde said, “It is learnt that two General Second (GS) coaches and brake van of the train left from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal derailed. As they were unreserved coaches, it will take some time to ascertain the identity of passengers. In the reserved coach, details of passengers including contact number are available in the database, as they are registered during the reservation of the ticket.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended his condolences to the victims of the accident on Twitter and said, “Deeply disturbed by the news of the train accident in Balasore, Odisha which has killed more than 50 people. May their souls rest in peace. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai also tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a train accident in Odisha. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Helplines numbers set up by South Western Railway at Bengaluru: 080-22356409, Bangarpet: 08153 255253, Kuppam : 8431403419, Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru : 09606005129, Krishnarajapuram railway station,Bengaluru:+91 88612 03980.

