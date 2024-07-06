South Western Railway (SWR) has finalised a detailed master plan to overhaul Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Bengaluru Railway Station at Majestic. The plan involves developing world-class amenities akin to those at airports, at an estimated cost of over ₹1,000 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The station will be modelled on the Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) at Baiyappanahalli, which was inaugurated on June 6, 2022. In the same year, the Railway Ministry approved preparation of the master plan for renovating the KSR Railway Station. According to SWR officials, the station will undergo redevelopment to bring in world-class amenities and green features. The goal is to enhance passenger convenience, offering rail services comparable to those at airports.

Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) at Baiyappanahalli in Bengaluru is India’s first fully air-conditioned railway terminal. | Video Credit: K Murali Kumar

The inauguration of the SMVT, India’s first air-conditioned railway terminal, has alleviated pressure on KSR Bengaluru. Several train services, including those connecting Bengaluru with North and Northeast India, have been shifted to SMVT.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a senior SWR official, the renovation at KSR station will be executed in phases to ensure minimal disruption to the daily operation of trains. “The renovation will proceed gradually, with sections being demolished and rebuilt sequentially to ensure minimal inconvenience to the public and smooth completion of the work,” the official added.

The station sees an average daily footfall of 1,75,000. According to officials, in the future, KSR is expected to become one of the busiest railway stations in India, underscoring the importance of its renovation. Although the renovation plan has been under consideration for several years, only now has the master plan been prepared and the work is expected to commence soon.

Officials said that post-renovation, the concourse will expand to a width exceeding 100 metres. Passengers can expect increased capacity in the waiting hall, improved pick-up and drop-off points at the entrance, a spacious basement parking facility, and food courts as part of the enhanced amenities.

Abhishek Kumar, a frequent rail user, said, “The existing station is a bit congested. At any given time, there are hundreds of passengers on the platforms and in the station. The plan to upgrade the station is good and much needed. The washrooms are not clean and are always crowded. The renovation should focus on basic amenities for passengers, such as washrooms, and parking.”

Another passenger, Vikram Sharma, said, “Usually, the authorities come up with fancy terms like ‘airport-like railway station’, but the reality after implementation is often different. That should not be the case with this renovation. They should actually implement what they promise and ensure the focus is on passenger-friendly amenities.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.