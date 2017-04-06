SWR carried 193 million passengers in 2016-17

During 2016-17, South Western Railway (SWR) carried over 193 million passengers, which converts into a 2% increase over the previous year, and earned ₹1,928.96 crore, representing a 1.83% increase over the previous year, according to a release.
During this period, SWR introduced 12 new services. Four are MEMU services, which were introduced for the convenience of suburban passengers and easy connectivity to Bengaluru, the release added.
SWR has also provided stoppage on experimental basis for 45 trains at different stations as against 10 trains during the previous year. It also opened new sections to ease passenger traffic from Yeshwantpur to Hassan via Nelamangala, between Ginigera and Chikkabenakal and from Rayadurga to Kalyandurga, the SWR release said.
