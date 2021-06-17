SWR accuses BBMP of illegally constructing road on railway land

The South Western Railway (SWR) has accused the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) of building an unauthorised road and encroaching on railway land near Bellandur Road railway station.

A contractor appointed by the BBMP laid a 300-metre road from Panathur Main Road to Panathur Dinne via Railway under Bridge located near Bellandur Road railway station. The SWR has termed construction as illegal as the construction was done without its permission.

In a release, SWR stated that railway officials noticed the encroachment recently, following which barriers were erected to protect the railway land.

On Wednesday, member of Parliament from Bengaluru Central P.C. Mohan held a meeting with railway and BBMP officials, and local residents. BBMP officials explained that they were building an alternative road and were in the process of acquiring private land. Partial work on the alternative road has been done, and the rest is expected to be completed in six months.

For the benefit of the locals, both parties agreed to maintain the status quo. The BBMP has agreed not to do further work on the railway land and the Railways have agreed to process the civic body’s request for temporary use of the road by the local people, said SWR in the release.

In his tweet, the MP has said that SWR has allowed local people to use Panathur Dinne Road till an alternative road is developed by the BBMP.