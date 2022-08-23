Swiss firm Hitachi sets up new facility at Doddaballapur

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitachi Energy, a technology player that offers advanced solutions for a sustainable energy future globally, set up a new facility to manufacture power quality products (devices that test and check the quality of power) at Doddaballapur on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The Indian arm of the Switzerland-based Hitachi Energy has invested ₹100 crore to set up this new facility that has a production capacity of 20,000 units of advanced capacitors, banks and power electronics compensators for low, medium and high-voltage systems that are used in power utilities, industries, renewables and transportation segments, as per the company.

“We have a rich heritage and extensive footprint in this country and this new manufacturing unit for power quality solutions reinforces our commitment to facilitate India’s energy transition to net-zero,” said Claudio Facchin, CEO, Hitachi Energy.

“The expansion also strengthens our long-standing presence in Karnataka as we look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders in the ecosystem,’‘ he said in a media round table held at the facility on Tuesday.

Karnataka was fueling its ambitions of industrial growth through a prism of sustainable development goals, said Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister, at the facility opening ceremony held separately on the day. “Karnataka is a leading contributor to India’s industrial ambitions. With long-term committed partners such as Hitachi Energy, we continue to invest to make the state a global manufacturing hub,’‘ the Chief Minister further said.

Manufacturing of electrical equipment was an energy-intensive process. Keeping sustainability goals in mind, Hitachi adopted innovative processes at this factory that were capable of reducing electrical energy consumption per process step by almost 40%, said N Venu, Managing Director and CEO, India & South Asia, Hitachi Energy.

According to the International Energy Agency, the energy demand in India is set to double over the next 20 years driven by urbanization and industrialization.

Hitachi Energy employs around 38,000 people in 90 countries and generates annual business to the tune of $10 billion. The company, which forayed into India in 1962, claims it has one of its widest manufacturing bases.