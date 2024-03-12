March 12, 2024 02:40 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

Businesses heavily dependent on water, such as swimming pools and car washing centres, are beginning to feel the pinch of the water crisis in Bengaluru.

The government’s recent announcement of taking over water tankers, a measure to combat the worsening water scarcity, has left swimming pool owners, enthusiasts, and instructors in distress.

Swimming pool owners, who once relied on regular water supply, are now struggling to maintain their facilities.

Rajesh Kumar, owner of Aqua Splash Swimming Club in Chikkabanavara, said, “Our pools require a significant amount of water for regular maintenance. With the government diverting water resources for essential needs, it has become a challenging task to ensure the cleanliness and safety of our swimming pools. For the past few days, our swimming pool has been without water, prompting us to temporarily close it to the public.”

Regular patrons of these pools are also feeling the pinch.

Rohith Babu, a resident of Varthur and an avid swimmer, said, “Swimming is not just a recreational activity for us, it is a way of staying healthy and relieving stress. With water availability diminishing, many pools have had to reduce their operating hours.”

Swimming instructors, who play a crucial role in imparting swimming skills and ensuring safety, are also taking a hit.

Sunil Kumar, a veteran swimming instructor, said, “Teaching swimming requires a constant supply of clean water. The recent water crisis has disrupted our training schedule. This not only affects the learning process for our students, but also puts their safety at risk due to unreliable water quality. We have not been conducting classes for the last one week.”

The car washing industry has its own set of challenges. Numerous car washing centres in Bengaluru have temporarily closed their doors as a direct consequence of the limits on water supply.

Prasanna Kumar, owner of Sparkle Shine Car Wash in Bommanahalli, said, “We are facing unprecedented challenges in maintaining our service standards due to the scarcity of water. This has significantly impacted our operations and customer satisfaction. This is the first time we had to shut down for three days in a row due to shortage of water.”

Preetham Gowda, proprietor of Carzone Spa in Kengeri, said, “The water crisis has hit us hard, making it difficult to provide our customers with the quality car cleaning they expect. We are exploring water-saving technologies, but the current situation is adversely affecting both our business, and the livelihoods of our staff.”

