Swimming coach arrested for stealing valuables

Published - July 10, 2024 08:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Thalaghattapura police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old woman swimming coach along with her male friend for stealing gold valuables worth ₹3 lakh from the locker of one of her students.

The student, along with her mother, had gone to swim at the pool in Kembathalli on Kanakapura Road and kept her belongings in the locker assigned to her. After returning from the pool, she noticed that the valuables, including a gold chain and a pair of bangles, were missing. Based on the complaint, the police registered a theft case and conducted a detailed probe before picking up the coach identified as Mamatha.

A detailed questioning led her to confess to the crime, police said. Based on her confession, the police arrested Swamy, a cab driver friend of Mamatha and recovered the valuables from him. The accused had given the stolen valuables to Swamy to dispose of them with an assurance to share the booty.

