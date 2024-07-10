GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Swimming coach arrested for stealing valuables

Published - July 10, 2024 08:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Thalaghattapura police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old woman swimming coach along with her male friend for stealing gold valuables worth ₹3 lakh from the locker of one of her students.

The student, along with her mother, had gone to swim at the pool in Kembathalli on Kanakapura Road and kept her belongings in the locker assigned to her. After returning from the pool, she noticed that the valuables, including a gold chain and a pair of bangles, were missing. Based on the complaint, the police registered a theft case and conducted a detailed probe before picking up the coach identified as Mamatha.

A detailed questioning led her to confess to the crime, police said. Based on her confession, the police arrested Swamy, a cab driver friend of Mamatha and recovered the valuables from him. The accused had given the stolen valuables to Swamy to dispose of them with an assurance to share the booty.

Related Topics

crime / gangs & organised crime / theft & burglary

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.