Swiggy executives stage protest demanding minimum wage

Employees warn of intensifying the protest if the issue is not resolved

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 19, 2022 21:55 IST

Many Swiggy executives say that they aren’t earning as much as they were promised by the company. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Over a hundred delivery executives of Swiggy Instamart Online Groceries in Marathahalli Zone went on a flash strike on Friday demanding “decent wages” for over eight hours of work.

Protesting executives alleged that the company had taken many of them, much over the need. There were no orders to match the workforce and hence they were not being paid adequately.

“As there are not enough orders, many staff members end up getting ₹240 per day which is not enough to sustain in the city,” said one of the protesting executives Akshay Choudhary. “We demand the company to give us orders so that we could earn up to ₹650 per day as promised,” Vignesh Kumar, another staff member said.

The executives hail from Bihar, Assam, Nepal, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Karnataka, and have been working with the firm for the last one year. The problem reportedly started two months ago when the company’s rolls swelled leading to chaos and the executives haven’t been getting five orders per day even after waiting for 8 hours.

The protestors gathered at the Swiggy office situated at Kundalahalli gate and submitted a representation to the management demanding minimum orders and wage. “The company has sought time to resolve the issue, failing which we will intensify the protest,” one of the protestors, said.

