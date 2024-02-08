Sweeter days are ahead for the King of Fruits, lest unprecedented weather events

February 08, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Barring unprecedented weather conditions, this year might be sweeter for mango after quite a few off years in the recent past. With the weather conditions being congenial in the flowering season, the Technical Committee set up by the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation (KSMDMC), is confident of an average good yield this year.

The Technical Committee met last month for the evaluation of mango yield. “At the time, there was 15-20% flowering in Ramanagara district. Now it has touched around 75-80%. Ideally, the formation of fruits should have started by now, but there is a slight delay. In the major growing areas of Kolar, Chikkaballapura and Bengaluru Rural districts, there is 30-35% flowering (delayed), but it will happen properly in February,” said C.G. Nagaraju, Managing Director, KSMDMC. Production is expected to be good in Kolar as well, he said.

He added that, unlike previous years, there was no rainfall during the flowering months making the weather conditions congenial for mangoes this time. According to the committee’s findings, in the absence of any rain in the coming months, and on-time, one-phased, and quality flowering, then the mango yield would be 12-14 lakh metric tonnes in Karnataka. If not, the State will get around 8-10 lakh metric tonnes of mangoes. Mr. Nagaraju mentioned that it is difficult to have demarcated on and off years with weather fluctuations and cultivation changes.

“It feels like we are heading towards an on year. Ideally, an on year is when more than 75% of trees produce fruits and flowers. This year, we are certain to see at least an average yield. The harvesting should start by the end of March or the first week of April in Ramanagara. The weather conditions have been fantastic this year, especially in Ramanagara,” S.V. Hittalamani, former Additional Director (Fruits), Horticulture Department who presently heads the Technical Committee for mangoes, told The Hindu. He further said that there has been no disease outbreak this year so far which shows that farmers have taken necessary precautions based on the training they have received in the previous years.

The marketing preparation for mangoes is underway and in full swing in the State. The Thothapuri variety from Kerala and Tamil Nadu have already come to markets while the mangoes from Karnataka will be available from April. The Kesar variety which has been cultivated largely in Koppal district this year, is expected to hit the markets earlier than the other fruits of the same variety from the other states.

Farmers from Kolar demand Kisan Rail from Kolar to Delhi

Ahead of the Union Budget on Thursday, February 8, the mango growers from Kolar district have urged the Union government to consider resuming the Kisan Rail that ran between Srinivasapura taluk and Delhi for a year. “Every year, the farmers in Srinivasapura grow five to six lakh tonnes of mangoes and if the train services are resumed, then it will help them get good prices for the fruit,” said Neelaturu Chinnappa Reddy, president, of Kolar District Mango Growers’ Association. The farmers also requested more trains from Srinivasapura to Tirupati via Madanapalli to benefit farmers from Kolar which is a major horticultural crop hub.

