SWD encroachment: Don’t take action against Bagmane Tech Park till it is given chance to respond to survey report, HC tells BBMP

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 16, 2022 21:35 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) not to take coercive action against M/s Bagmane Tech Park on the alleged encroachment of storm-water drains (SWDs) till an opportunity is given to it to respond to the report of the survey on encroachments of SWDs conducted by the Assistant Director, Land Records and Survey Settlement.

Oral instructions

Justice Hamant Chandangoudar passed the order on the petition filed by M/s Bagmane Developers Pvt Ltd, which has alleged that the BBMP officials are trying to demolish compound walls of the tech park by giving oral instructions without conducting any survey or issuing prior notice on the allegation of alleged encroachment of SWDs.

It has been alleged in the petition that allegation of encroachment of SWDs was levelled against the developers and occupants of neighbouring residential housing project called Purva Parkridge, developed by M/s Puravankara Projects Pvt Ltd., from more than a decade ago and several notices also came to be issued to them.

The petitioner has claimed that it had in June 2022 complained to the BBMP on flooding in its tech park due to encroachment of SWDs by Purva Parkridge. And owners of some villas in that residential area had approached the High Court, which in August 2022 had directed the BBMP to conduct a fresh survey as the villa owners complained that survey was conducted without prior notice to them.

It has been contended in the petition that BBMP officials issued oral communication to it on September 9, 2022, on their intention to demolish the compound wall for allegedly encroaching SWD.

Notice issued: BBMP

However, the BBMP counsel said the survey was conducted by the Assistant Director on September 14 after issuing notice to the petitioner and owners of villas in Purva Parkridge.

Following this, the court directed the BBMP to provide the copy of the survey report to the petitioner and take action, if it was found that they had encroached SWD, after giving an opportunity to respond to the survey report.

