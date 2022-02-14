Swanky Baiyappanahalli Terminal awaits inauguration

RoB at Baiyappanahalli functional since a month and a half

RoB at Baiyappanahalli functional since a month and a half

When will Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal at Baiyappanahalli be opened to the public? This is the question that many are asking as the ambitious project keeps its doors shut to the public.

Last September, during his inspection of the terminal, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that commercial operations would start as soon as connectivity issues are fixed. It has been over five months since, but train operations from the terminal are yet to begin.

Meanwhile, officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials claim that they have completed the task of providing a road link to the Terminal.

The Railway over Bridge (RoB) at Baiyappanahalli that connects Old Madras Road with the Terminal has been functional for close to one and half months. The BBMP has also widened the road in front of the terminal linking it with Banaswadi Road.

Railway activists have demanded that the South Western Railway (SWR) should open the terminal for the public. “The SWR had assured citizens that the terminal would be opened for the public in March 2021, but could not deliver on the promise. After years of delay, the RoB at Baiyappanahalli has been opened. Railway authorities should take measures to start the commercial operations. Buying more time to open the terminal will go against the interest of the people. A mega project worth more than ₹300 crore remaining idle for a year is not a good development,” said Sanjeev Dyamannavar. Last year, the railway officials had said that the Prime Minister would inaugurate the terminal.

The General Manager of the SWR, Sanjeev Kishore, said that the Railway Board has been informed of the status of the connectivity link to the terminal. “In the last nine months, a lot of work has been done to provide a road link to the Terminal. Whatever works we had discussed with the BBMP and the state government have been completed. The RoB has been made operational. We are ready to start operations. In the beginning, we will run with four to five trains from the point,” the official said. But he did not reveal anything on the tentative dates for opening the commercial operations.

Meanwhile, BBMP officials said that they are waiting for SWR clearance for taking up the elevated rotary flyover at Maruthi Sevanagar – IOC junction. Prahalad , chief engineer of the BBMP (road infrastructure) said, “For future expansion of road networks, we are seeking clearance from the various agencies, including the Railways. The project will be taken up for construction as early as possible. Existing infrastructure is sufficient for opening of the terminal. We have completed our part of the work.”