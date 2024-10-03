Swachhta Abhiyan organised at Fort High School

Under the Swachhta Abhiyan initiative, top officials and staff of State Bank of India, Local Head Office, Bengaluru, held a clean-up drive at Fort High School, Chamarajpet, on Thursday, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. The staff and officials engaged in various activities aimed at cleaning and beautifying the school premises, besides planting neem and banyan saplings.

Joohi Smita Sinha, Chief General Manager, SBI Bengaluru Circle, V.N. Sarma, General Manager-NW 2, Prafulla Kumar Jena, General Manager-NW3, Sushil Kumar Singh, General Manager - NW1, along with several SBI staff participated in the drive.

