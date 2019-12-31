Swachh Survekshan 2020: BBMP eyes better ranking

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is leaving no stone unturned to ensure higher ranking under Swachh Survekshan 2020. For the first time, the civic body has got the Open Defecation Free (ODF) tag, which has provided impetus to the BBMP to work towards getting a better ranking.

In 2019, the BBMP's ranking stood at 194. It was 212 in 2018 and 201 in 2017.

The surprise inspections for Swachh Survekshan 2020 are likely to be held any time in January or February.

On Monday, Mayor M. Goutham Kumar chaired a meeting, along with BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar, to ascertain the steps taken by the civic body towards getting a better ranking.

Senior BBMP officials told The Hindu that the civic body had focussed on ensuring visual cleanliness, including clearing black spots. With the ODF tag, the civic body would now work towards the ODF++ tag.

That apart, the civic body had taken steps to treat leachate, introduced biometric attendance for all pourakarmikas, appointed marshals to check indiscriminate dumping of waste, besides providing handheld machines to levy spot fines. Steps have also been taken to set up a state-of-the-art smart control room for solid waste management. The tender for the same had already been floated.

“We hope that these steps will positively help the BBMP get a better ranking this time around,” said a senior official.

A crucial component of the Swachh Survekshan 2020 is citizens’ feedback. In previous years, despite efforts taken to improve ranking, the city secured poor ranking due to negative feedback from citizens.

“To ensure this does not recur this time around, we have planned a campaign to create awareness among citizens about the steps taken by the BBMP,” an official added.

However, many solid waste management experts are not impressed. Acknowledging that the BBMP has begun working on setting right the fundamental principles in solid waste management, experts are disheartened and upset that the civic body had got an expert from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

“There are many experts in the city who have been tirelessly working with the BBMP for the past several years on setting right solid waste management. Many have even helped other cities get a better ranking,” said V. Ramaprasad, waste management expert. He added that there was no need for the BBMP to bring an expert from another city.