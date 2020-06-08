Suvidha cabin for SWM staff

08 June 2020 22:00 IST

In a measure that will provide some relief to Solid Waste Management (SWM) staff, especially pourakarmikas who toil hard to keep the city clean, a ‘Suvidha cabin’ was inaugurated at Malleswaram on Monday.

The cabin, designed as a facility room for ‘guardians of cleanliness’, consists of toilets, changing rooms and lockers. The cabin comprises separate space for men and women, and will have water facility along with a first aid kit and mobile charging points.

A second such cabin is being readied in Jakkur ward. This initiative will be replicated in or near all the mustering centres across the city, according to the BBMP.

Advertising

Advertising

Babu, president, BBMP Pourakarmika Sanghagala Okkuta, while welcoming the initiative, said that such cabins should be in place in all the wards and they should be maintained well.