Bengaluru

Suvidha cabin for SWM staff

The Suvidha cabin at Malleswaram.

The Suvidha cabin at Malleswaram.   | Photo Credit: By Special Arrangement

In a measure that will provide some relief to Solid Waste Management (SWM) staff, especially pourakarmikas who toil hard to keep the city clean, a ‘Suvidha cabin’ was inaugurated at Malleswaram on Monday.

The cabin, designed as a facility room for ‘guardians of cleanliness’, consists of toilets, changing rooms and lockers. The cabin comprises separate space for men and women, and will have water facility along with a first aid kit and mobile charging points.

A second such cabin is being readied in Jakkur ward. This initiative will be replicated in or near all the mustering centres across the city, according to the BBMP.

Babu, president, BBMP Pourakarmika Sanghagala Okkuta, while welcoming the initiative, said that such cabins should be in place in all the wards and they should be maintained well.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 10:01:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/suvidha-cabin-for-swm-staff/article31781532.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY