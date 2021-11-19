SUV collides with taxi heading to KIA, 3 killed

Bengaluru

19 November 2021 00:17 IST

Three persons were killed and several others injured when an SUV, heading towards the city, skidded and jumped a divider on a flyover near Bettahalasur Cross, on Thursday night. As the driver lost control of the wheel, the vehicle collided with a taxi heading to Kempegowda International Airport.

On impact, the taxi was crushed, killing the three people inside. The SUV driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle on the road that was slippery because of the rain, according to the police. The driver and others in the SUV abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot. Traffic on the busy airport road was disrupted until the vehicles were cleared.

