SUV driver caught on CCTV camera running over stray dog in Bengaluru

Tania Anny April 21, 2022 10:32 IST

Police have registered a case against the driver under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and are trying to trace the driver

The Jnanabharati police have booked the owner of an SUV for allegedly running over and killing a stray dog while it was crossing a road at MV Layout, 11th cross in Nagadevanahalli on April 19. Residents tried to save the dog but it succumbed on the road. The incident was caught on CCTV camera. Based on a complaint by Ramachandra Bhat, a Bengaluru-based software engineer and activist, the police have registered a case against the driver under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and are trying to trace the driver. Tarun Agarwal, anti-cruelty officer with the non-profit People for Animals, and the complainant submitted details of the vehicle to the police. He claimed the police were initially reluctant to take up the complaint. “Police should be more co-operative in animal cruelty cases,” said Mr. Agarwal. In January 2022, Adi Narayana Naidu, the grandson of late former MP D.K. Adikesavulu Naidu, was arrested for allegedly running over a stray dog. In February, there was an incident of an Audi car running over a stray dog, which was caught on CCTV camera.



