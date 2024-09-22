SUV catches fire on Hosur Road

..

ADVERTISEMENT

Panic gripped motorists as an SUV moving on the service road of Bengaluru-Hosur highway caught fire on Saturday.

A biker noticed sparks coming from the SUV and alerted the driver. The driver stopped to inspect the vehicle. However, as soon as he opened the bonnet, the fire engulfed the entire vehicle.

The driver managed to escape unharmed. The Parappana Agrahara police, who were stationed there, immediately alerted the Fire and Emergency Services Department. Firefighters from the Electronics City Fire Station extinguished the blaze.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.