SUV catches fire on Hosur Road

Panic gripped motorists as an SUV moving on the service road of Bengaluru-Hosur highway caught fire on Saturday.

A biker noticed sparks coming from the SUV and alerted the driver. The driver stopped to inspect the vehicle. However, as soon as he opened the bonnet, the fire engulfed the entire vehicle.

The driver managed to escape unharmed. The Parappana Agrahara police, who were stationed there, immediately alerted the Fire and Emergency Services Department. Firefighters from the Electronics City Fire Station extinguished the blaze.