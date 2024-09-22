GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SUV catches fire on Hosur Road

Published - September 22, 2024 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

Imran Gowhar 10146

..

Panic gripped motorists as an SUV moving on the service road of Bengaluru-Hosur highway caught fire on Saturday.

A biker noticed sparks coming from the SUV and alerted the driver. The driver stopped to inspect the vehicle. However, as soon as he opened the bonnet, the fire engulfed the entire vehicle.

The driver managed to escape unharmed. The Parappana Agrahara police, who were stationed there, immediately alerted the Fire and Emergency Services Department. Firefighters from the Electronics City Fire Station extinguished the blaze.

Published - September 22, 2024 09:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.